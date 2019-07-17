Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will preach “Why Should I Go to Church?” on Sunday. Communion will be served. Open to all. Special music will be part of the service.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, the worship will be delivered by guest speaker Steve Faison. The message will be “Family Worship” from Genesis 22 and Deuteronomy 6:1-9.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs will give the sermon, “The End Time in Our Time” from 1 John 2:18-23. Special music by Jen Carter and Nancy Tompkins. All are welcome.
The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Book Bag night is set for 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28. The church hopes to give out 100 book bags to kids in the church and others that need them.
Questions? The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, guest speaker Rev. Cecil Hess will bring the sermon, “Zaccheus: Come On Down!” from Luke 19:1-10.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Guess Who’s Watching” from 1 Peter 1:14-17. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Bible study is suspended until September.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Easily Distracted” from Luke 10:38-42. Bible study is Psalms.
The church meets at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Jim Scaggs will bring the message, “Sinners In Need of a Savior.”
The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. Call 863-382-3552.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, the morning sermon will be with Pastor David Altman, titled “Sermon on the Mount.” The evening sermon with Altman will be “The Life of Christ.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon “Daniel and the Lion” from Daniel 4. Fellowship with coffee and sweets will follow.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin’s sermon will bring the message, “Let My People Go” from Exodus 5:1-4. A potluck will be held following the service. Everyone is welcome.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “How Shall We Approach God?” from Psalm 15. Sunday school resumes in August. Nursery available for morning service.
Call 863-382-1736.
