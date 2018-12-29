Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley and Todd Bozeman’s sermon will be “Becoming a New Church” from Luke 2:41-49, 3:16-21, 5:36-39. Special music will be Chris Stanley. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess, to celebrate the Third Sunday of Advent, will preach “Only 360 Days Left Until Christmas.” Communion will be served. Special music by the choir and a piano presentation of “Hallelujah Chorus” by Phyllis Conte.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles from Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Dec. 30 message during worship service will be by Pastor John Nelson, “God Talks to Us” from John 4:1-42.
The Bible lesson led by Overseer Allen Branch will continue with the “Fearfully and Woefully Made” series.
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will preach both morning services. A special 6 p.m. celebration service to celebrate Pastor Ahrens receiving his doctorate. There will be special message and cake.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Juan Carlos Unda’s sermon will be “Another Chance, Another Challenge” from Psalms 98:1-6 and II Corinthians 5:11-18. Special music by Bob and Maxine Johnson and daughter Lorien Smith. A second special music by Georgian Sanders singing “Amazing Grace/My Chains Are Bound.”
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Reformed Worship” from John 4:20-24.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “The Year of Good Riddance” from II Corinthians 2:5-11.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be "A New Year’s Resolution” based on Colossians 3:12-17. Bible study is Book of James Chapter 5.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — The morning service will be “Lift Up Your Hands” by Pastor David Altman. The evening service will be “Godly Goal” by Pastor David Altman.
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “Lost and Found” from Luke 2:41-52. Fellowship with coffee and sweets will follow. Bible study resumes Jan. 8.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Bill Baldwin will give the sermon, “A Time for Rest” from Luke 2:22-40. Garage sale and bake sale will be Friday and Saturday, Jan. 4-5. Breakfast and lunch will be available.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane, Sebring. Call 863-655-0040 or email umc.springlake@gmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro, Jr. will bring the sermon, “Recipe for a New Year” from Colossians 3:12-17. Call 863-382-1736.
