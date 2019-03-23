Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Holiness Camp service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29 in the Tabernacle featuring the Rev. Dean Gilkerson. All are welcome.
The Holiness Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park. For information, call the office at 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp..com.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Guest speaker Rev. John Apple will speak on the topic, “Love Never Backs Down.” Special music will be by the choir and the trio consisting of Greg and Tresea Frazier and Pam Bauder.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley will give the sermon, “Gethsemane and Denial” with scripture selections from Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Special music solo by Bev Hann. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Sunday service will be given by Ryan Hemlock, a student at the Great Commission Bible Institute. The Bible lesson during Sunday school by Les Unruh will be Nehemiah 9.
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs brings the message, “The Resurrected Redeemer” from John 20:1-18. The song, “I Shall Not Be Moved.”. Wednesday Bible study is “The Way of the Disciple.”
The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Stephen Ahrens continues his series, “Grace Card 3: Grace Lessons,” at both morning services. Wednesday, March 27 will be a blood drive at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30 will be a spaghetti dinner and cake auction fundraiser.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Rev. Bob Johnson’s sermon is “Increase Our Faith” from Mark 9:14-29. The adult Sunday school lesson is “Nehemiah’s Request,” based on Nehemiah 1:1-2:10. Special music by Bob and Maxine Johnson.
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “His Body His Blood” from 1 Corinthians 15:20.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “The Last Hour” from 1 John 2:18-29. Service will include specials by the Heartland Singers and Jewel Thomas.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “God Will Provide A Way Out” from 1 Corinthians 10:13. There will be Bible study. A fellowship luncheon will follow service.
The church meets at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Altman will bring the morning sermon, “True Story.” He will also bring the evening sermon, “Proving Jesus.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Bill Baldwin will bring the sermon, “Baptized By John the Baptist” from Matthew 3:13-17. April 14 is Palm Sunday with Palm Procession and Worship; April 18 is Maundy Thursday with Worship, Foot Washing and Holy Communion; April 19 Good Friday with Way of the Cross at noon and Tenebrae Service of Darkness at 7 p.m.; April 21 Easter Sunday Sunrise Service 6:30 a.m. and Celebration of the Resurrection at 10 a.m.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane, Sebring. Call 863-655-0040 or email umc.springlake@gmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “What Is Better Than Life?” from Psalm 63:1-8. Nursery available for morning service. Call 863-382-1736.
