Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, the first half of the service will be normal and the second half will be The Kramers in concert. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — In observance of Super Bowl Sunday, Pastor Cecil Hess will preach “The Bible and the Super Bowl” from Acts 10. Communion will be served. Special music by the choir and vocal trio of Greg and Tresea Frazier and Pam Bauder.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Sunday service by Pastor John Nelson will be “God Gives Us the Bread of Life!” from John 6:25-59. The Bible lesson during Sunday school by Les Unruh will be from the second chapter of Nehemiah. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, the church celebrates their Homecoming at 10 a.m. with The Wacasters singing. There will be a carry-in dinner immediately following church. The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will preach the morning message, “That’s Not in the Bible 4: God Helps Those Who Help Themselves.” Sunday at 6 p.m. will be The Lesters in concert. All are invited.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Juan Carlos Unda’s sermon will be “False Teachings in the Church” from Proverbs 4:1-4 and Acts 2: 40-43. The adult Sunday school lesson is “Grow Despite.” The choir’s Introit will be “Be Still, For the Presence of the Lord” and the anthem, “Before the Throne of God, Above.”
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Strongholds” from Psalm 119:98-105. Service will include Heartland Singers, Jewel Thomas, Mary VanHooreweghe, Brenda Bailey and George Kelly singing, “Hide Me Oh Thou Rock of Ages.” The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Love Is” based from Corinthians 13:1-13. Bible study is the book of James.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — The morning service with Pastor David Altman will be “Blessed Are the Meek.” The evening sermon with Pastor David Altman will be “What did Jesus Say About Himself?”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon “What is Love?” from 1 Corinthians 13:1-13. Fellowship with coffee and treats will follow. Bring a can of soup for “Souper Bowl Sunday.” The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Bill Baldwin will give the sermon, “Gifted by Love” from 1 Corinthians 13:1-8. There is a 12-week Bible study called Disciple Fast Track.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane, Sebring. Call 863-655-0040 or email umc.springlake@gmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro, Jr. will bring the sermon, “Say Whatever I Tell You” from Jeremiah 1:4-10. Call 863-382-1736.
