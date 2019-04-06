Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on “How Important is John 3:16?” Special music by the choir, Brad Holland and guest soloist Beverly Hann.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Sunday service will be given by Noah Hazelrig, a student of the Great Commission Bible Institute, will be from 1 Thessalonians 5:12-28, “The Conduct of a Believer.” The Bible lesson during Sunday school by Les Unruh will be Nehemiah 13.
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley will give the sermon, “Crucifixion and Death of Jesus,” with Scripture selections from Matthew 27:32-56. Special music will be a duet by Amanda Osborne and Dawn Ziegler.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs will sing a special song and bring the message, “Will Heaven Be Worth It?” from John 14:1-3.
The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Dr. Stephen Ahrens will finish his series, “The Grace Card 4: Grace in Action,” at both services. Sunday evening the pastor will continue his “Hymnology” series with “Majesty.”
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Rev. Ed Fleagle’s sermon is “Divine Payment” from Matthew 20:1-16. The adult Sunday school lesson is “They Did Not Live Happily Ever After,” based on Nehemiah 13. The choir’s introit will be “I Come to the Cross” and the anthem will be “Living Bread.” Holy Communion observed during worship services.
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Recognizing a Counterfeit” from Jude 1:12-13.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Others” from Matthew 28:8-11. Service will include a special by the Heartland Singers.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — Sunday, Liliana Radi, a missionary to Argentina, will speak at the morning service.
The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-227-0304.
Memorial United Methodist Church
LAKE PLACID — The church will present a Maundy Thursday performance at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18. This will be a reenactment of The Last Supper and all are invited.
The church is at 500 Kent Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2422.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon will be “Press On Towards the Goal” from Phillipians 3:8-14 . Bible study will be on the “Armor of God.”
The church meets at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, the morning sermon will be “What’s the Problem?” The evening sermon will be “Born Again.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — This Sunday, Pastor Bill Baldwin will bring the message “The Death of John the Baptist” from Matthew 14:1-12. The church will celebrate Palm Sunday at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 14 with a Palm Procession and worship. Maundy Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m. will be worship, foot washing and Holy Communion. On Good Friday, April 19 at noon will be Way of the Cross Walk and at 7 p.m. Tenebrae Service of Darkness. Easter Sunday, April 21 at 6:30 a.m. will be a Sunrise Service and at 10 a.m. Easter worship service and Celebration of the Resurrection.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “A Costly Gift!” from John 12:1-8. Nursery available for morning service. Call 863-382-1736.
