Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor John Nelson will bring the message “Easter: What’s the Big Deal” from 1 Corinthians 15:1-23. There will be no Sunday school this week but instead a breakfast in the Fellowship Hall at 9 a.m. All are welcome.
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley’s sermon will be “Jesus is Risen” from Matthew 28:1-10. Special music will be the quartet of Amanda Osborn, Barbara Kesselring, Floyd Lilyquist and Jim Palmer.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “The First Resurrection Sunday.” There will be special Easter songs. Everyone is welcome.
The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
Covenant Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — An Easter musical, “Come, Touch the Robe,” will be presented at 10:20 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. The community is invited to attend.
The church is at 4500 Sun N Lake Blvd.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Senior Pastor Jon Beck will preach the morning service. Easter Cantata will be at 10:45 a.m. There will be no evening service.
The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Easter Sunday will be a sunrise service at 7:30 a.m. followed by breakfast with an Easter Cantata, “O What a Savior!” at 10 a.m. No evening worship service.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Rev. Bob Johnson’s sermon is “God’s Holy One” from Acts 13:27-37. The adult Sunday school lesson is “The Best is Yet to Come,” based on Haggai 2. The choir’s introit will be “I Come to the Cross” and the anthem will be “Crown Him With Many Crowns.” Holy Communion observed during worship services.
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Easter Then and Now” from John 20:1-18.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — Sunday, Easter Sunday, traditional service in the sanctuary and contemporary worship services in the Genesis Center. Special music at all three worship services. Special music includes Praise Ringers (bells), Orchestra and Worship Singers (choir).
The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. Call the church office at 863-465-2742.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Claim the Mystery” from 1 Corinthians 6. Heartland Singers present “Amazing Grace” led by Jewel Thomas.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — Sunday, Rev. Tim Taylor will preach the Bible message at the morning service, “A Journey Backward Interrupted.” There will be an Easter egg hunt following the service as well as a pitch-in dinner.
The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-227-0304.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “No Resurrection – No Hope, No Future.” Bible study will be on the “Body Armor of God” from John 20:1-18.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Jim Scaggs will bring the message, “The Easter Story.”
The church is located at 3413 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. Call 863-382-3552.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — The church will celebrate Easter Sunday at 6:30 a.m. with a Sunrise service and at 10 a.m. with an Easter worship service and Celebration of the Resurrection.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. James Catholic Church
LAKE PLACID — The Easter Mass schedule for St. James will include Easter Vigil at 8:30 p.m. on Holy Saturday, April 20; Sunrise Mass at 6:15 a.m. and Masses at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 21.
Santiago Apostol Mission:
Sábado Santo: 20 de Abril a las 8:30 p.m. Vigilia Pascual.
Domingo de la pascua: 21 de Abril a las 10 de la mañana.
The church is at 3380 Placid View Drive in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-3215.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “The Witness of Resurrection!” from Luke 24:1-12. Nursery available for morning service.
Call 863-382-1736.
