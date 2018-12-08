Apostolic Lighthouse Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — This Sunday, the guest speaker will be Evangelist Jason Barber at the 10 a.m. service. The church is at 24 Ranier Drive in Lake Placid. Call 863-440-9318.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess, for the second Advent Sunday, will preach “Let’s Rejoice With the Angels.” Special music by choir and Larry Nickerson.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles from Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Dec. 9 message during worship service will be by Pastor John Nelson, “God Talks to Us” from John 4.
The Bible lesson led by Overseer Allen Branch will be “The Breath of Life” from the series “Fearfully and Wonderfully Made.”
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley’s sermon will be “Preparing (Faith)” from Isaiah 40:3-5 and Luke 1:67-69. Special music is a solo by Amanda Osborn. Sunday, Dec. 16 is the Christmas Cantata by the choir. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597. First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, all are invited to the 2018 Multi-Media Musical Celebration of “The Glory of the Lord!” at 10 a.m. and again 5 p.m. in the Family Life Center.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Baptist Church of Sebring
SEBRING — The church will have a special presentation, “Love Came For Me” Carols by Candlelight at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) and Sunday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.). The church is at 200 E. Center Ave. in Sebring. For information, call 863-385-5154.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Guest speaker Rev. Bob Johnson’s sermon will be “Love and Sorrow” from Luke 2:1-7. Adult Sunday school class will be “Go Forward in Prayer” based on 1 Timothy 2. The choir’s anthem will be “By God’s Hand.” The second Advent candle representing “Preparation” will be lit. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First United Methodist Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Pastor David Juliano will bring the sermon, “Part 2: Preparing the Way” from Luke 3:1-6. Sunday at 3 p.m. Christmas Concert and Tea featuring The Celebration Brass and First Sebring Wind Ensemble. The church is located at 126 S. Pine Street, Sebring. Call 863-385-5184. Sebringfumc.com.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Heartland Choir presents “Good News From Home” with soloists Jewel Thomas, George Kelly, Vickie Peterson and Sam Clift. The public is invited. On Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. will be Christmas candlelight and communion service. The public invited. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, the pastor’s sermon will be “The Message of the Cross.” Bible study is Book of James Chapter 5.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — The morning sermon will be “Give at Christmas” from the Come to Worship sermon series. Evening sermon is “Jesus, The Example in Christian Ministry” from Luke 4. The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “The Voice of One,” from Luke 3:1-6. Fellowship with coffee and sweets to follow.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Bill Baldwin will give the sermon, “God is Dangerous,” from John 3:16-19, 36.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane, Sebring. Call 863-655-0040 or email umc.springlake@gmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “God With Us Brings Love” from Luke 3:1-6. Call 863-382-1736.
