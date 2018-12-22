Atonement Lutheran Church
SEBRING — The church will have its Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. The church is at 1178 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley’s sermon will be “Celebrating (Love)” from Isaiah 9:6 and Luke 2:8-20. Special music will be the Women’s Ensemble. Christmas Eve service will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Sunday message during worship service will be by Pastor John Nelson, “Do Not Be Afraid” from Luke 2:1-20.
The Bible lesson led by Overseer Allen Branch will be “The Breath of Life” from the series.
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will bring the sermon, “Pursuing Christmas…,” at the morning service. No evening service on Sunday. Christmas Eve candlelight service will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec, 24.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon. The Christmas cantata, “A Thrill of Hope,” will be presented by the church choir directed by Marge Peer. Monday, Dec. 24 will be Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion worship service 6:30 p.m. All are invited.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — Christmas Eve services are at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24 in the Genesis Center and 8 p.m. in the Sanctuary. Christmas concert is at 7:30 p.m. in the Sanctuary featuring the Worship Singers, Bell Choir and FPC Orchestra.
The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “No Place, No One is Too Small For God to Use” from Micah 52. Bible study is Book of James Chapter 5. Service of songs and readings for Christmas Eve at 6 p.m.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Dec. 23, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Christmas Grace” from Luke 1:26-38. The public is invited. Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. will be Christmas candlelight and communion service. The church is located at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Juan Carlos Unda’s sermon will be “What Child is This?” from Psalms 16:5-11 and Acts 2:25-34. Adult Sunday school class will be “Go Forward in Practice” based on 1 Timothy 4-6. Choir’s anthem will be “What Child is This?” The fourth Advent candle representing “Love” will be lit.
There will be a Christmas Eve service Monday at 4 p.m. The Christ candle will be lit. The public is invited. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
Santiago Apostol Spanish Mission
LAKE PLACID — Christmas Eve vigil will be at 10 p.m. Christmas Day service at 10 a.m.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — The morning service will be “Kneel at Christmas” by Pastor David Altman. The evening service will be “The Cradle, The Cross and The Crown” by Pastor David Altman.
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach “Why Me” from Luke 1:46-55. Fellowship with coffee and sweets will follow.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Bill Baldwin will give the sermon, “God is Faithful,” from Isaiah 49:8-10, 13, 15-16a. Christmas Eve Candlelight Service will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Refreshments will be at 7:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Garage sale and bake sale will be Friday and Saturday, Jan. 4-5. Breakfast and lunch will be available.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane, Sebring. Call 863-655-0040 or email umc.springlake@gmail.com.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — Christmas Eve services will include family service at 7 p.m. and prelude to late service begins at 10:30 p.m. with soloists Diana Page Grasley, flute; Anthony Juliano, euphonium and Karen Scott, organ. The date of Twelfth Night is Jan. 5, 2019.
The church is at 3840 NW Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
St. James Catholic Church
SEBRING — Christmas Eve Family Mass is at 5:30 p.m. and Vigil at 10 p.m. Christmas Day services at 8 and 10 a.m.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro, Jr. will bring the sermon, “God With Us Brings Peace” from Luke 1:39-45. The Christmas Eve services will be 3, 5, 7 p.m. with the sermon “God With Us is Jesus” from Luke 2:1-20. Call 863-382-1736.
