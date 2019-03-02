Atonement Lutheran Church
SEBRING — The church will offer two Ash Wednesday services on March 6. Both will include imposition of ashes and Holy Communion. Midweek Lenten services will begin on Wednesday, March 13 at noon and be followed by a soup and sandwich lunch.
The church is at 1178 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley will give the sermon, “Requires Massive Action” from Mark 10:17-22. Special music will be the Church Choir.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will discuss the topic, “Raise Your Hand If You Are Perfect” from Matthew 5. Communion will be served. Special music by the choir and soloist Marion Hopkins.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Sunday service by Pastor John Nelson will be “God is Truth!” from John 8:12-59. The Bible lesson during Sunday school by Les Unruh will be the fifth chapter of Nehemiah.
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs brings the message, “Jesus the Great Sufferer” from John 18.
The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon “Who Wrote the Gospels?” from 2 Timothy 3:16. Missionary Conference will take place Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Food!” from John 6: 1-36. Service will include Heartland Singers and a special by Allen Warchak.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Fair or Not?” from Deuteronomy 34:1-12. There will be Bible study and Communion.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — The morning service with Pastor David Altman will be “Pure In Heart.” The evening sermon will be “Follow Me.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “A Complete Change” from Luke 9:28-36. Bible study resumes March 5.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “The Transfiguration” from Luke 9:28-36. Nursery available for morning service. Call 863-382-1736.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.