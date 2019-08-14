Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will preach the sermon, “The Description of the Ideal Church” from Acts 1. Special music by Brad Holland. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 18, the worship will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley. The message will be, “Living in the Kingdom, Step Up!” For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 18 the sermon will be led by new Pastor Daryl Brezee. The Service will be “Gideon: A Study in Dependency” from Judges 7. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Aug. 18, Ernie Hughes will present special music and song. Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Putting Our Love in Action,” from 1 John 3:11-17. Communication Meditation Our Sheild by Keith Kincer. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Aug. 18, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 18 Pastor Stephen Ahrens will continue the series “Board games 11: Trivial Pursuit: Don’t chase after Trivial Pursuits” for both morning services. In the Sunday evening service, he will continue “Sharing Your Faith — Idolatry: The Sin of Humanity” meeting in the Family Life Center and some really good soups for Soup Cook-off Night. Wednesday, Aug. 28 is AWANA kick-off night with a water slide and fun for the kids at 5:30 p.m. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 18, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Deepening Our Lives, Part 2” from Philippians 3:10. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 18, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Stand Firm on the Word of the Lord” from Luke 12:49-53. Bible study will be the book of Psalms. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — This Sunday personal testimonies will be shared regarding “The Walk to Emmaus” rather than a sermon. The scripture is Luke 24:12-35. The 9th Annual Cookie Walk will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Booths now for rent for area crafters, contact Debbie Lewis at 419-618-3509. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 18, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “Get Out of the Kitchen,” from Luke 10:38-42. Fellowship with coffee and sweets to follow service. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 18, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Looking to Jesus” from Hebrews 11:29-12:2. Nursery available for morning service. Call 863-382-1736.
