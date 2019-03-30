Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The Sunday service will feature a “Lenten Musical Celebration” with special music by a number of park residents along with visiting soloist Dan Patrick.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Sunday service will be given by Pastor John Nelson. His sermon will be “God Gives Life to His Sheep” from John 11:1-57. The Bible lesson during Sunday school by Les Unruh will be Nehemiah 10.
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See information for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs brings the message, “Jesus, The Friend of the Fallen” from John 21. Barbara Jones will sing a special. There will be a carry-in dinner after church.
The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley will give the sermon, “Pilates Involvement,” with scripture selections from Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Special music by the choir.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Recognizing True Christianity” from Jude 1:3-4. Sunday, April 7 will be “The Kirkin’ of the Tartan.”
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Saturday will be a spaghetti dinner and cake auction fundraiser. Sunday will see a special blessing at both morning services. Guest speaker will be Sherry White from Sherry White Ministries in Wauchula.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Rev. Bob Johnson’s sermon is “The Lord’s Prayer” from John 17:1-26. The adult Sunday school lesson is “A Holy Day of Joy,” based on Nehemiah 7:73b-8. The choir’s introit will be “As We Gather” and the anthem will be “Cornerstone.”
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor George Kelly’s sermon will be “Jesus’ List” from Matthew 5:1-11. Service will include specials by the Heartland Singers and George Kelly.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Joy Over the Lost!” from Luke 15. There will be Bible study and Communion.
The church meets at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Altman will bring the morning sermon, “In the Beginning God...” Altman will also bring the evening sermon, “Jesus Cleanses the Temple.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “The Joy of Forgiveness” from Psalm 32. Nursery available for morning service.
Call 863-382-1736.
