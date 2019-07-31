Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will preach “Historic Conversions — Cornelius.” Special music will be part of the service.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, the worship will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley. The message will be “Signs of the Kingdom.”
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The church will install a new pastor, Daryl Brezee, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. EFCA District Superintendent Glen Schrieber will be in attendance and bringing the message from 2 Timothy 4:1-8. A luncheon will follow in the fellowship hall and all are invited to attend. The Sunday school class led by Les Unruh will discuss 1 John 2.
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs will give the sermon, “The Comfort and Confidence of Children” from 1 John 3:1-3. Special music by Jen Carter and Nancy Tompkins.
The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
Faith Lutheran Church
SEBRING — Faith Lutheran Church will host a free Back-to-School Ice Cream Social from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at the church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday at 6 p.m. will be a continuation of “Sharing Your Faith” meeting in the Family Life Center and eating scrumptious pies of all sorts. Wednesday, Aug. 28 is AWANA kick-off night with a water slide and fun for the kids at 5:30 p.m.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Guest Speaker Rev. Juan Unda will bring the sermon, “What Are We Going To Do?” from Acts 2:14-19.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Set Your Feet” from 1 Peter 1:3-16. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include singing by George Kellly. Bible study is suspended until September.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, the sermon title will be “Put On The New Self” from Colossians 3:1-17. Bible study is Psalm 8.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin’s sermon will bring the message, “The Table” from Luke 24:13-35. Communion Sunday will be offered to all members and anyone wanting to receive this sacrament.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Rich Towards God” from Luke 12:13-21. Nursery available for morning service. Call 863-382-1736.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.