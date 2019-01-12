Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley sermon will be “We As Church Require Change” from Acts 10:9b-16. Special music by the choir. Holsinger concert is at 3 p.m. with ice cream social at The Palms afterwards. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will preach “Are You An Athlete?” from Hebrews 12. Special music by the choir and soloist Vicki Hall.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles from Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, retiring Pastor Kevin Ahrens will “pass the mantle” to new Pastor Stephen Ahrens. One joint service at 10 a.m. Dinner-on-the-grounds to follow. No evening service this Sunday.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon “I Don’t Like Going to Church Anymore” from Hebrews 10:19-25.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Juan Carlos Unda’s sermon will be “The Lord’s Supper or Holy Communion” from Exodus 12:1-14, 48, 49 and Matthew 26:17-30. The choir’s Introit will be “Be Still, In the Presence of the Lord” and the anthem, “Fall Like Rain.”
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Why the Church?” from Matthew 16:13-18. Service will include Jewel Thomas, Betty Murphy, Flossi Moore and Sam Clift singing “God is Good All the Time.” The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon will be “Jesus’ Example” based on Luke 3:15-22. Bible study is Book of James Chapter 5.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Jim Scaggs will bring the morning message, “Compassion” based on John 8:1-11. Brother Harold Summers will bring the message in the evening service. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. Call 863-382-3552.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Bill Baldwin will give the sermon, “You are Beloved” from Luke 3:15-17, 21-22.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane, Sebring. Call 863-655-0040 or email umc.springlake@gmail.com.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — The morning service will be “The Big Picture of the Sermon on the Mount.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Jan. 13, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon With you I am well pleased.” from Luke 3:15-17, 21-22. Fellowship with coffee and treats will follow. The Church is located at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — Another fun night of dancing will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. Live music with the Skylarks. Tickets are $10 and bring your own snacks. Bottled water, soda and other drinks available for donation.
The church is at 3840 NW Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Are You Pleasing to God?” from Luke 3:15-17, 21-22. Call 863-382-1736.
