Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on the subject “Easter is Over, What Happens Next?” Special music by soloists Larry Vendrely and Vickie Hall.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Garth Windsor, missionary with Christian Motorcyclists Association, will bring the message. R.T. Byrum will discuss “Today’s Events as Ancient News.”
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley’s sermon will be “Ascension” from Matthew 28:16-20. Special music will be the choir.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Gene Correll will bring the message from Ephesians 4. Keith Kincer will sing a special song. Everyone is welcome.
The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Dr. Stephen Ahrens will give the early morning message and Dr. Paul Pitts will be in concert at 11 a.m.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Rev. Bob Johnson’s sermon is “Make Me to Know My End” from Philippians 2:12-18 and 2 Timothy 4:6-8. The adult Sunday school lesson is “Keep the Faith!,” based on Zechariah 1. Guest pianist will be Mary Ann Fleagle. Special music provided by Bob and Maxine Johnson. Holy Communion observed during worship services.
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “How Majestic is Your Name” from Psalm 8:1-9. Singing by Cindy O’Rourke and Allen Warchak.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Miracles Without Jesus?” from Acts 5:12-20.
The church meets at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, the morning sermon will be “Salt and Light.” The evening sermon will be a missionary presentation by Justin and Becka Trill of Baptist Bible Fellowship International in Thailand.
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will bring the message, “Seeing Jesus” from Acts 5:27-32.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Jim Langham will bring the sermon, “The Doubt of Thomas!” from John 20:19-31. Nursery available for morning service.
Call 863-382-1736.
