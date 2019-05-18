Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Memorial Day weekend will be observed with Pastor Cecil Hess speaking on the subject, “Please Don’t Forget.” Folding of the U.S. flag will also take place. Special music by Bob Marks.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor John Nelson will bring the message, “God Comforts Us!” from John 14:1-31. The Sunday school class will begin with a time of prayer followed by a time of questions and answers led by the Overseers.
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley’s sermon will be “New Covenant Prayer” from Matthew 6:5-13.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Toby Cribbs will give the sermon, “Almost” from Acts 26:24-30. There will be special music.
The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will give the sermon, “Superhero Saints 4: You Must be Sowing and Sharing” at both morning services. Blood Mobile will be out from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday will be the last church supper.
On Sunday, May 26, “Church on the Lake” will take place at the Sebring Civic Center at 10:30 a.m. with special music, baptism, Joe Lewis in concert, swimming and more.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Breaking Down Barriers” from John 4:1-9.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon this Sunday will be “Going Forward” with scripture from I Corinthians15:3-6 and 12-14. The service will include honoring graduates Alyssa Armentrout, Colon Bernardo, Haley Sheirs, Brianna Wall and Destiny Wall. Singing by Abby Bernardo.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-414-0239.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon is titled “I Can Only Imagine.” It is based on Revelation 21:1-7. Bible study is The Armor of God.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. For more information, call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Pastor James Scaggs’ message for the Sunday morning service will be “Let Your Light Shine.” Scripture text will be Matthew 5:13-16.
The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.
Sebring Church of the Brethren
SEBRING — Pastor David Smalley’s sermon Sunday will be “New Covenant Prayer” using Scripture from Matthew 6: 5-13.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, the morning sermon will be “Actions of the Heart.” The evening sermon will be “Fishers of Men.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach “Love One Another” from John 13:31-35. Fellowship with coffee and sweets will follow worship services.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will bring the message, “Accepting Forgiveness” from Ephesians 5:1-5.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “God’s Promise for the Future” from Revelations 21:1-6.
Call 863-382-1736.
