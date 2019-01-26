Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will preach “Are You An Angel?” Communion will be served. Special music by the choir and soloist Charles Wood.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Sunday sermon by Pastor John Nelson will be “God Tests Us” from the Gospel of John 6:1-24. The Sunday school lesson by Overseer Les Unruh will be “A Study on God’s Leadership” from the book of Nehemiah. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See information for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs will be preaching from the Gospel of John. Keith Kincer will be singing a special, “Let Me Sing Amazing Grace.”
The church is at 1003 Pine St. in Avon Park.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Pastor Stephen Ahrens will preaching the message on Sunday, continuing in his series “That’s NOT in the Bible: ‘To Thine Own Self be True’.”
This week, a six-week video Ladies Bible Study begins at 1 p.m. Monday. Call 863-655-1524 for more information.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring invites you to services this week.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon this Sunday will be “Strongholds” with Scripture from Acts 8:20-24. The service will include a trumpet solo by Vic Anderson and a solo by Allen Warchak.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Spiritual Dangers of Skipping Church,” from Hebrews 10:24-25.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title is “A Costly Rejection” based on Luke 4:16-30. Bible study is James Chapter 5. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 Commerce Ave. For more information, call 863-835-2405.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr.’s sermon Sunday will be “The Jesus Report” with biblical reference from Luke 4:14-21. For information, call 863-382-1736.
Sebring Church of the Brethren
SEBRING — Pastor David Smalley’s sermon on Sunday will be “Stepping into a New Season with Christ” from Matthew 4: 18-22.
The Kramers will be in concert at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 as part of the Worship Service.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — The morning service with Pastor Ryan Myhre will be “Blessed Are Those Who Mourn.” The evening sermon with Pastor Myhre will be “What Did Jesus Say About Himself?”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will preach “Being Needed” from 1 Corinthians 12:12-14 on Sunday morning.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane, Sebring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.