Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Holiness Camp service will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, in the Tabernacle featuring Rev. Jerry Ausbrook, retired Church of God pastor. Dr. Thomas Hermiz will preside. Tuesdays in January, Dr. Michael D. Sanders will lead a Bible study on the book of Hebrews at 10 a.m. in the Luce Lounge. All are welcome to attend. The Holiness Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Road, across from Walmart. For information call 863-453-6831 or email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.org. View the livestream at avonpark.comp.org.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley’s sermon will be “Spiritually Discerned by the Holy Spirit” from 1 Corinthians 2:10-13. Special music by Bev Hann. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will preach “Are you an Ambassador?” from Matthew 5. Communion will be served. Special music by the choir and soloist Pam Bauder.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — The Sunday service by Pastor John Nelson will be about the spiritual preparation of the communion about to be distributed. The Sunday School lesson by Allen Branch, Overseer, will wrap up the “Fearfully and Wonderfully Made” series. The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs brings the message, “Jesus, The King.” Gene Correll will be singing “The Brush.” The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will preach the morning message. At 11 a.m. Paul Pitts presents “The Scribe,” a musical drama.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK – Pastor Juan Carlos Unda’s sermon will be “The Importance of Knowing God’s Word” from Psalm 119:1-2 and Peter 2:1-5. The adult Sunday school lesson is “Guard the Gospel Like Paul” from 2 Timothy 4. The choir’s Introit will be “Be Still, For the Presence of the Lord” and the anthem, “Come, Sing Songs of Joy.”
The church is at 206 E. LaGrande St. in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Walk This Way” from Genesis 5:1-5, 21-32.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Leisure Lakes Baptist Church
LAKE PLACID — Internationally known journalist and prophecy expert Dr. Jimmy DeYoung will bring a four-part series titled, “Current Events and Bible Prophecy,” this Sunday through Tuesday at the church, 808 Gardenia St., Lake Placid. Call 863-243-1125.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Four Things God Cannot Do” from Nahum 1:3-6. Service will include Heartland Singers singing “How Great Thou Art;” Jewel Thomas, Mary VanHooreweghe and George Kelly singing “Consider the Lilies,” and a solo by George Kelly. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “From the Outhouse to the Penthouse” based from Isaiah 62:1-5. Bible study is James Chapter 5.
The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — The morning service will be “The Reward of the Poor in Spirit.” In the evening there will a concert featuring The Hyssongs.
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0752.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — Another fun night of dancing will be from 6-8 p.m. tonight (Jan. 19). Live music with the Skylarks. Tickets $10 and bring your own snacks. Bottled water, soda and other drinks available for donation. The annual flea market will take place 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 26 in the Parrish Hall of the church.
The church is at 3840 NW Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “Whine to Wine” from John 2:1-11. Fellowship with coffee and treats will follow. The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Bill Baldwin will give the sermon, “Gifted for Others” from 1 Corinthians 12:1-11.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane, Sebring. Call 863-655-0040 or email umc.springlake@gmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro, Jr. will bring the sermon, “The Best is Yet to Come!” from John 2:1-11. Call 863-382-1736.
