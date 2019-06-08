FORT MYERS — Comcast announced that it has awarded $27,750 in college scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year to 11 Southwest Florida high school seniors as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program. These students are among 90 from across Florida who are receiving a total of $236,000 in Leaders and Achievers scholarships this year.
Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. Since 2001, more than $33 million has been awarded to nearly 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.
“Our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service,” said Jen Boyett, senior manager of External Affairs and Community Impact for Comcast in Southwest Florida. “We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys.”
Across Southwest Florida, 11 students were awarded a one-time, Leaders and Achievers $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses.
Of the 11 recipients, one was from Charlotte County, four from Collier County and five from Lee County.
From Highlands County, Amy Schlosser of Avon Park High School was also a scholarship recipient.
The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students.
The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance and value of civic involvement, especially by the business community.
