SEBRING — The Living Body of Christ Inc. and the Silver Supporters along with The Children’s Services Council of Highlands County were able to provide more than 65 children with at least five gifts each on Dec. 22, at the site that will soon be christened “The Love Lot.” The Love Lot will be christened Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 and at 734 Douglas Ave. in Sebring.
The upcoming president of the Children’s Services Council, Aisha Alayande, and her daughters assisted in the distribution and the serving of hot dogs, snacks and drinks to the children. Ms. Ann and Debbie Myers, from Fireman’s Flea Market, also gave donations to the giveaway, visited and showed off her beautiful Christmas tie to the children. Gifts were also contributed to the giveaway by The School Board of Highlands County and one other donor who also has an indoor stall at the Fireman’s Flea Market.
The lot was previously owned by Alford Love, retired, who once had a rooming house on the site. Pastor Anthony Powell, along with Dr. Bobbie Powell and the Silver Supporters, use the lot as the food distribution site every Wednesday to distribute food to residents of Highlands County. As a donation from the food ministry, those who come to the site get produce, water, juice, groceries, bread, pastries, meat and additional items.
In less than four months, more than 5,000 participants across the county have received donations at the distribution site. If you find yourself with spare time to assist, please feel free to stop by on any Wednesday from 1-6 p.m. or call Dr. Powell, the food ministry director, at 863-451-2230 to inquire how you can be of assistance to the ministry.
