SEBRING — Larry J. and Betty J. Wells of Sebring, Florida celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.
The couple was married in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 19, 1958 and have two children: Dan Wells of Cape Coral, Florida and Deb Woodahl of Missoula, Montana. They also have six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Betty (Joan) is retired from County Line Cheese in Auburn, Indiana and Larry is retired from Dana Corp. in Auburn, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.