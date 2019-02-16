SEBRING — Military veterans make great teachers, according to Dr. Shameema Challa, director of The Tutoring Center in Sebring. She has a former United States Marine and a veteran of the United States Air Force on her payroll.
Leroy Thomas enlisted in the Marine Corps after he graduated from high school. After five years in the Corps and an additional three years in the Reserves, the former airframe mechanic settled in Sebring. The father of three children enjoys teaching math in particular. He observed that “one of the best feelings” he gets is when his students finally understand what baffled and confused them in the past. Challa says he is a natural.
“Leroy’s students love him and he is very effective,” Challa said.
Stephen Wynn is also employed at The Tutoring Center after serving three-and-a-half years in the United States Air Force. The former welder and fabricator, earned his bachelor’s degree in supervision and management. And while Wynn had prior experience teaching others how to write, he particularly enjoys the challenge of teaching children, arguing that each student has different needs.
“My job is to discover those needs and use them in the learning process,“ Wynn said.
Apparently, it’s working. One of Wynn’s students, 10-year-old Gerardo Arceo, offered a glowing review.
“I like Mr. Wynn’s teaching. He explains everything to us and makes it fun,” he said.
Challa reported that Wynn may accept a job as a librarian in Avon Park and while the instructor will be sorely missed, “I will definitely give preference to any veteran who walks through my door and wants to teach. They are some of the best instructors I have ever seen.”
Veterans, parents or guardians that wish to learn more about The Tutoring Center are asked to call Challa at 863-269-8977 or email her at tutoringcentersebringfl@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.