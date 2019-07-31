The replica of an old-fashioned box brings to mind a find, that if opened, reveals treasures kept hidden, but safe. Peek inside. The treasure consists of six paper hearts, four of which are treasures from the heart of our youngest son’s family.
One year when the children were still quite young, we spent Christmas together. On Christmas Eve, I asked each member of the family to write down what they would give to Jesus for his birthday and slip the notes into the treasure box.
The reveal came on Christmas morning.
Their answers were so precious that to this day those paper hearts still reside in that box.
Recently while reading the passage in Luke 2: 19, NKJV, which says, “But Mary kept all these things and pondered them in her heart,” I thought about an imaginary treasure box securely kept deep in her heart where she could visit it at will … pulling one treasure out at a time … and thinking about it with awe and wonder.
This verse comes after Mary had traveled by donkey to Bethlehem, given birth to Jesus Christ, the Son of God, in a stable reserved for the animals, and then had shepherds come in from the field with their story of the angelic host.
Imagine these overwhelming moments overlapping one after another. So much to ponder, including her angelic visit announcing that she would conceive by the Holy Spirit and give birth to God’s Son.
Later, Mary once again is the keeper of treasured moments when she contemplates Jesus’ words to her and Joseph. They had returned to Jerusalem looking for him when they realized he wasn’t with them on their way home from the Passover Feast, “Why did you seek Me? Did you not know that I must be about My Father’s business?”
These treasured moments must have surfaced many times while raising Jesus and after he began his ministry.
Yet, they point me to considering another verse in 1 Peter 3:7-10 KJV where we learn what God expects of husbands and wives…honor, love, respect. However, it is how husbands are to “dwell with them according to knowledge …being heirs together of the grace of life; that your prayers be not hindered” that safely opens her heart’s treasure box.
Knowing her fully with understanding takes time, communication, sensitivity and purposeful caring about what she thinks and feels. Every woman possesses this special place for pondering.
When she peeks into her heart’s treasure box, be aware for the reveal of precious moments.
Such respectful caring will give him still another treasure … unhindered prayers. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with Highlands News-Sun for 30 years, resided in Sebring 28 years before moving to North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net.
