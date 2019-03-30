Retired Technical Sergeant Lowell Schenck was born Feb. 16, 1920 in the city of Dayton, Ohio but raised out in the country. His mother and father were Christians and raised 10 boys. “I’ve lived in the country for most of my life.” Schenck said.
At 21 he was drafted into World War II and three weeks later the war started. He worked in chemical warfare and spent most of his career in the Air Force. He was moved from station to station and ended up in the 40th Service Group out of Nashville, Tennessee.
Eventually, he was sent to the Avon Park Air Force Bombing Range, which became his home base for a while. He achieved the rank of technical sergeant after a year and three months in the service.
Around Christmas of 1942, Schenck went on furlough and traveled back home to Dayton where he married his first wife, Virginia. They were married for 61 years. He met Virginia at church as part of the youth group. “I must have said something because we stared each other in the eye and I still see that today, because it lasted 61-and-a-half years and five children.”
While in the Air Force, he taught chemical warfare and first aid out of Bartow, Florida and Waycross, Georgia. A severe ear infection and perforated eardrum kept him from going overseas to fight so instead, he continued teaching chemical warfare and first aid in Waycross until the end of the war.
Between himself and his nine siblings, Schenck was one of seven children drafted into the military. All seven made it home safe after the war. “We all did very well,” Schenck said.
His current wife, Lois, was first married to his brother for 56 years. In 2002, both Schenck’s first wife, Virginia, and Lois’ first husband passed away.
“I’ve had a wonderful life,” Schenck said. “My home life, married life to Virginia and then 15 years with Lois. It’s been great for me.”
In December of 2003, just over a year after the loss of their respective spouses, the pair got married and have been together ever since. The couple spends the winter months in Lake Placid and the other five months of the year in Ohio.
Schenck had five children of his own with his first wife. His oldest daughter is 75 years old while the youngest daughter is 61 years old. Four of his children live in Ohio. Unfortunately, his middle child passed away 10 years ago.
Lois and her first husband had two children, a son and a daughter. They both still live in Highlands County.
“The Lord has blessed me every day of my life. I know that,” Schenck said.
When asked what he attributes to his long life, Schenck says he was born into a family of longevity. “My father lived to be 93 years old,” he said. “And my oldest brother lived to be 93 years old, which is common in the Schenck family.”
He also points to living a healthy life with food from their own garden and living in the country all his life. “Food out of our garden and a close relationship.”
What’s in store for birthday number 100? “Lord willing I’m here today, but tomorrow, that’s something else.”
