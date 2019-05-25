NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kathryn Knipper, from Lake Placid qualified for the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Approximately 32% of Belmont’s 8,318 students qualified for the Spring 2019 Dean’s List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “This achievement for the fall semester indicates that these students have placed a high priority on their work at Belmont and have invested time and energy in their studies. It is our strong belief that consistent application in this manner will reap great benefits, which will equip them for a lifetime of learning and growing.”
