LAKE PLACID — Maria E. Leal Gonzalez and Juan Miguel “Mike” Gonzalez Sr. recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Maria was born in Harlingen, Texas. Juan was born in Brownsville, Texas. The couple have been residents of Lake Placid for 53 years and are both retired.
The couple were married on Sept. 29, 1968 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Sebring, Florida where they renewed their vows 50 years later. Father Jose A. Gonzalez of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Diocese of Venice, renewed their vows.
Maria and Juan have two children; a son, Juan M. Gonzalez Jr. of Cocoa Beach; and daughter, Maria C. Gonzalez of Venice; four grandchildren, Christina Felix, Jared Baird, Solana Gonzalez and Juan M. Gonzalez III; five great-grandchildren, Thalia, Lillian, Hazel, Elena and Clarissa.
