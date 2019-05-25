AVON PARK — The Senior Connection Salt and Pepper Outstanding Senior Awards were created as a tribute to the late Honorable Claude Pepper, whose commitment to improving the lives of seniors and whose accomplishments as an older American continue to inspire others today. Any individual age 60 or older, who resides in Highlands, Hardee, Hillsborough, Manatee or Polk County can be nominated by a member of the community.
Bobby Brewington was nominated by Ridge Area Arc CEO Kathleen Border in the category of Community Service and Volunteerism and was one of three finalists in the category.
“When I read the criteria for the volunteer aware recognition I immediately thought of Bobby,” Border said. “He is always smiling and never hesitates to help in any way that he can, for literally any person he knows needs a helping hand. At just shy of 80 years old, he isn’t letting anything slow him down.”
Brewington volunteers through Ridge Area Arc’s Adult Day Training program and is never seen without a smile on his face. He will celebrate his 80th birthday in December and even though he has limited use of one hand, and sometimes has difficulty, he feels it is important to give back to the community.
Never to be held back from his goals to serve, Brewington understands the concept of paying it forward and caring for others. He has given dozens of hours of his time to several non-profit agencies in the Highlands County community including Ridge Area Arc, Aktion Club Community Garden, the Sebring Strong Garage Sale to benefit the families of the SunTrust shooting victims, Highlands County Housing Authority and the Humane Society of Highlands County.
There were a total of five winners, one from each category: Education and Mentoring; Health and Wellness; Business and Entrepreneurship; Arts and Entertainment; Health and Wellness; Community Service and Volunteerism; Philanthropy, were celebrated at the Ride & Shine Inspirational Breakfast & Awards Ceremony in Tampa.
Senior Connection Center is a private, not for profit 501©(3) organization whose mission is to help older adults and persons with disabilities live with independence and dignity. Senior Connection Center achieves this by connecting seniors and their caregivers to the community resources, programs and services they need.
