LAMONI, IA — Graceland University student scholars from a variety of academic disciplines were selected to present their research and work to an audience of fellow students, faculty and visitors for the annual Scholars’ Showcase, a day dedicated to academic work and achievement on Graceland’s Lamoni, Iowa, campus.
Christacia Dawkins of Sebring was selected for an oral presentation in Business: Principal customer persona presentation.
The goal of Scholars’ Showcase is to develop a culture of high-quality research, scholarship and creative activities. The showcase is an opportunity for students and professors to professionally demonstrate their scholarly works for the entire campus to see, and enables all schools to see each other’s work in one place. Scholarly works are represented by posters, presentations, demonstrations, senior projects, art shows, musical instrument recitals and more.
Dawkins has also been named to the 2018-19 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) for women’s basketball.
In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer student.
Founded in 1895 and sponsored by Community of Christ, Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa, is more than just a school. It is a community of passionate, caring and dedicated individuals who put their relationships with students first. Campuses are located in Lamoni, Iowa, and Independence, Missouri. For more information and to see additional student achievements, follow @gracelandu on Twitter and like Graceland University on Facebook, or visit www.graceland.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.