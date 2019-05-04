TALLAHASSEE — Florida State University welcomed 314 new inductees into its prestigious Garnet & Gold Scholar Society during a special ceremony on Thursday, April 25.
Among them, Elizabeth Gloria of Lake Placid. Gloria is studying Sport Management.
Since 2010, the Garnet & Gold Scholar Society has encouraged student involvement and recognized undergraduate students who excel within and beyond the classroom in at least three of five areas: international experience, internship, leadership, research and service.
To become an inductee of the Garnet & Gold Scholar Society, students must meet the engagement area criteria and submit a synthesis reflection project before graduation. Participants are recognized during graduation and receive a designation on their official university transcript, both of which make the students more marketable to potential employers or graduate programs.
