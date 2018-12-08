SARASOTA — The news has been full of stories recently with talk of immigration and The Wall at the Mexico border. Having your DNA run to see where you come from is big business. In some form or another, adults are concerned with each other’s heritage, as much as their own. Now, this grownup concern finds its way into a new children’s book, “The Amazing Adventures of Mister and Corky.”
In the new book, the first of a planned trilogy, author and Sarasota resident P. A. Barrick tells the story of two chihuahuas, Mister and Corky, who discover that they are adopted and set out to go down to Chihuahua, Mexico on their first big adventure to discover their heritage.
“The Amazing Adventures of Mister and Corky” is Barrick’s first children’s book. She has previously published a series of books, “Chris and Lyric,” about two women from different walks of life finding each other and discovering the love they share. She’s also written a memoir about her life and the struggles she faced, leading up to her diagnosis of a terminal illness.
“The Amazing Adventures of Mister and Corky” is illustrated by Sebring resident Gary Duffey.
The book is currently available on Amazon.com.
