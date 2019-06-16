AVON PARK — Consumers at Ridge Area Arc spent an afternoon working on handmade birthday cards for Freddie, a 2-year-old boy with Down syndrome who is also fighting a battle with leukemia. Freddie lives in South Carolina and is currently undergoing his second round of treatment.

His mother asked for cards and games to keep him busy on his birthday, which was June 14, and Arc consumers were happy to contribute. The cards were collected and mailed to Freddie’s hospital room at: MUSC 7B Children’s Hospital, 165 Ashley Ave., Charleston, SC 29425.

