SEBRING — The residents of Magnolia Retirement Home had a special visit from Santa and his elves, thanks to Sebring Church of the Brethren.
For the past 10 years the church has been bringing Santa to the retirement home, complete with presents and snacks for the residents. Although this has been an annual event, this was the first year Santa was able to visit on Christmas Eve.
A total of 33 residents took part in the fun. Each resident had what they most wanted Santa to bring them written on an angel that hung on the tree. Members of the church would then purchase the gifts and wrap them for Santa to deliver.
Alongside their gift, each resident received a small sack filled with goodies such as chips and a soda. Everyone was also able to get their picture with Santa. Once the gifts were handed out and the big man was on his way, residents were treated to bingo where they could win more prizes.
“We do something similar for Easter,” said Beverly Hann of Sebring Church of the Brethren. “Only without the presents.”
