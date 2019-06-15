Bradenton — Erica Estep Campbell of Sebring, received a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.) degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) on Sunday, June 2, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.
Following commencement, LECOM graduates will undergo residency training and pursue medical specialties.
Osteopathic medicine emphasizes a whole-person approach to health care, where physicians help each individual achieve wellness by focusing on health education as well as injury and disease prevention. Doctors of osteopathic medicine provide all the benefits of modem medicine, including prescription drugs, surgery and the use of technology to diagnose disease and evaluate injury, while offering the added benefit of hands-on diagnosis and treatment through a system of therapy called osteopathic manipulative medicine.
There are currently more than 145,000 osteopathic physicians and osteopathic medical students in the U.S. The 2019 graduating class of 195 will join a network of more than 11,000 LECOM alumni delivering quality health care to patients throughout the nation.
