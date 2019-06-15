Julia Wells earns Master’s Degree

HARROGATE, TENNESSEE — Julia Wells, of Sebring, Florida, graduated with a Master of Science in veterinary biomedical science from Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) on Saturday, May 4. A total of 571 degrees were conferred during the ceremony where noted Lincoln and Civil War historian Dr. Allen Guelzo delivered the commencement address.

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423-869-6280 or email at admissions@LMUnet.edu.

Shelbie Foster earns Dean’s List

VALDOSTA, GEORGIA — Shelbie Foster of Sebring, Florida, has earned a spot on the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Valdosta State University.

Students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher are recognized by being placed on the Dean’s List. Developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.

Valdosta State University is proud to announce that more than 1,600 students earned a spot on the Spring 2019 Dean’s List.

