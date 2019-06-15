Julia Wells earns Master’s Degree
HARROGATE, TENNESSEE — Julia Wells, of Sebring, Florida, graduated with a Master of Science in veterinary biomedical science from Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) on Saturday, May 4. A total of 571 degrees were conferred during the ceremony where noted Lincoln and Civil War historian Dr. Allen Guelzo delivered the commencement address.
Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423-869-6280 or email at admissions@LMUnet.edu.
Shelbie Foster earns Dean’s List
VALDOSTA, GEORGIA — Shelbie Foster of Sebring, Florida, has earned a spot on the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Valdosta State University.
Students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher are recognized by being placed on the Dean’s List. Developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean’s List status.
Valdosta State University is proud to announce that more than 1,600 students earned a spot on the Spring 2019 Dean’s List.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.