LEBANON, ILLINOIS — McKendree University congratulates the Class of 2019, which includes the following local graduates:
Thorsten J. Przychocki of Sebring with a BBA in accounting and James Thomas Watson of Avon Park with a BS in mathematics.
The university held its 179th commencement exercises on May 11 at the Lebanon, Illinois campus for students who completed their degree requirements in December 2018, and May and July 2019. Graduates at the Radcliff, Kentucky campus receive their diplomas on June 1. The Class of 2019 includes 663 graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences, School of Business, School of Education, and School of Nursing and Health Professions. They hail from 25 states and nine countries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.