AVON PARK — Robert “Bobby” Talley spreads joy through his touchable art that both sighted people and people with limited vision can enjoy.
Talley, who lost his sight after suffering from meningitis when he was four years old, has an upbeat personality and strives to put a smile on other people’s faces. He believes that some of the best ways to help people experience more joy is to make them laugh and make art more accessible for everyone.
Providing a better art experience for people with limited vision was a challenge, but he wanted people who are blind to be able to do more than just listen to others describe it to them.
“There was no art in town that I could touch,” he said.
Instead of grumbling about the problem, Talley sought a solution to fix it. “I like to help people feel better and be happy,” he said.
He knew that people who could enjoy the world of arts and crafts would find joy in this creative outlet.
Talley adds texture, raised shapes and actual objects to his three-dimensional art. This mixed media approach provides a visual and tactile feast for all people, regardless of their range of vision.
“My art is for people to touch,” Talley said. “You can see a wax museum. You can tell us [people with limited vision] about it, but that’s all we can do. We have to listen to people describe it to us.”
Talley’s art helps people who are blind enjoy art, and it helps people who are sighted understand the world from the perspective of someone who is blind.
Recently, Talley set up a table with his artwork on the Circle in downtown Sebring. A little girl, who was blind, reached out to touch his art. The mom said, “Don’t touch.”
However, Talley quickly responded, “That is for her to touch.” He was thrilled that she could be a part of the artistic world without relying on others to interpret the art for her.
One of his canvases displays a beautiful beach scene, and the sand from the beach is added to that portion of the painted scene. Shells he collected from the beach are placed on the sand, along with a star fish. The ribbons surrounding the shells are soft and designed to feel like seaweed. People who can not see can still experience a realistic beach scene.
Since Talley can not see the canvas, he receives some assistance from his collaborator, Sherry Norris. She helps him find stencil shapes and materials he can use in his artwork.
“All the ideas are Bobby’s,” Norris said. “But I help him by pulling out the materials he will need from his storage area and assisting him in figuring out techniques to create the piece he sees in his head.”
Talley is a member of the Red Cane Club, a club for people with limited vision. After he brought in his art to some of the meetings, other people with limited vision became inspired to work on their own art. They are now planning get together and have an art show for the community.
When people visit with Talley, it’s hard not to smile. His playful banter, jokes and beautiful art create an uplifting atmosphere that fills people’s hearts with joy.
For those with limited vision, he is an inspiration to use their creativity to delve into the world of art and reap its rich rewards.
