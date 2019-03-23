SEBRING — Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Nicole Loseto worked for a law firm and in banking before a career change and relocation put her on a path that brought her to St. Catherine Catholic School, Sebring.
As the school’s new principal, Loseto has many plans to improve the school and involve the students and their families in beneficial activities.
She graduated with a degree in history from Washington University in St. Louis and worked in a law firm in New York City for a few years. She was working in a bank at the time of the 9/11/2001 terrorist attacks.
“After that I decided to make a change in my career,” Loseto said. “I was always working with children and had done some per diem work in the public school system in New York.”
She was asked to work in a school part time in 2001 and that started her career in education.
After teaching different grade levels, she became an interim principal and director working in the Diocese of Brooklyn.
When Loseto and her husband decided to move to Florida she applied to work for the Diocese of Venice where she worked as the assistant principal at Epiphany Cathedral School in Venice.
Loseto’s principal in Venice informed her about the principal opening at St. Catherine’s. She started working part time at St. Catherine’s on Dec. 12 and went full time in February.
Loseto said she has a lot of plans for the school with many areas that need TLC.
“We really didn’t have any activities for the kids the way I am used to,” she said. “I have been fortunate to work in some really wonderful schools through the years so I have seen the best of what those schools could offer. I thought I could try to use what I have learned and draw from experience to help benefit the children here.”
Starting a student council is one of the new changes at the school, along with choosing school colors – navy and red, and a mascot – the warrior, the St. Catherine Warriors. Also, the school has a new logo and new mission statements.
“We just rebranded to show the new St. Catherine’s,” Loseto said.
The school had a summer camp, but she is looking to start a half-day STREAM camp – science, technology, religion, engineering, art and math.
Currently she is reviewing all the school’s curriculum and hopes to provide more digital learning in the classroom, Loseto said.
The school currently has about 200 students in preK-3 through seventh-grade. Eighth-grade will be added for the 2019-20 school year.
St. Catherine Catholic School offers grants and scholarships and accepts Step-Up for Students and AAA scholarships and the Gardner and McKay scholarships, which the school didn’t accept in the past, Loseto said.
The school will have a new website that is scheduled to be launched next week, she noted.
St. Catherine Catholic School is at 2835 Kenilworth Blvd.; phone 385-7300; www.stcatheschool.org.
