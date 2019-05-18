SEBRING — Faith Lutheran Church in Sebring will welcome The New Floridians in concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26.
The New Floridians Ministry originated out of Johnson City, Tennessee in the early 1950’s. This family group was originally known as the Tennessee Harmony Boys. When the Long family moved to Florida, the name of the group was changed and reorganized as The Floridians.
The group traveled all over the Southeast for 25 years under the leadership of Bill Long. Since Bill’s passing in 2008, the group has restructured and is now managed by Bill’s son, Joe Long, who has been with the group for the last 30 years.
The group received the “Favorite Mixed Group” award from The Florida Gospel Music Association and remains as one of the fan favorites at their annual convention on Labor Day Weekend in Wimauma, Florida.
Joe Long brings a wealth of knowledge to this ministry having traveled with several groups throughout the years in both gospel music and early on in his career, in country music. Joe Long sings lead/baritone, plays the guitar and emcee’s the program.
His wife, Twanda Long, sings lead/alto. She was a music major at Valencia College and has been traveling in the gospel music industry throughout the United States for the last 30 years.
She has traveled with a family quartet/trio, appeared in solo music ministry engagements and has been a guest speaker for several women’s ministries through the southeast as well.
Finally, Kim Feld sings soprano for the group. She and her husband, Ben, live in Oviedo, Florida. She was a music major at Trevecca Nazarene College and traveled several years throughout the southeast with The Pickerings, a southern gospel trio. She has a beautiful soprano voice and a wonderful spirit.
The New Floridians of today have been together now for 10 years as a mixed trio and are known for their beautiful harmonies and sweet spirits. The New Floridians are excited to continue this legacy in gospel music.
The New Floridians will be in concert at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 26 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. For more information on this concert, call the church at 863-385-7848.
