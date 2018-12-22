SEBRING — Where do we come from? How did we get here? These are a couple of the biggest questions that human beings are constantly asking but never getting a satisfactory answer to. The past decade has seen the advancement of DNA testing right from your home. Companies like Ancestry.com and 23andMe vie for your business and offer to tell you where you come from and help discover relatives you didn’t know were in your family tree.
We all want answers and love finding new branches on our family trees. But, is our DNA data secure? Who has access to that information? With some services, including AncestryDNA and 23andMe, your data is available to be sold or shared with third parties. These companies also often outsource the testing process to other labs. This means that your personal genetic information is available to a lot of different people for the right price.
But not with Family Tree DNA. The company has been around since 1999 and has their own, certified lab for all their work. Meaning they never have to outsource your DNA or personal information, it’s all done in-house. They were also the very first company to offer direct-to-consumer DNA testing to determine ancestry.
The other thing that sets them apart from the competition is something called mtDNA. This test, available for both men and women, is designed to show you your heritage on your maternal, or mother’s side. With mtDNA, Family Tree can trace your direct maternal line to find out not just where your ancestors came from, but also where their path to where you are now.
Y-DNA works in a similar way, but it traces your paternal DNA, from your father’s side. This test is currently specific only to men. Family Tree says that with the Y-DNA test you can explore your direct paternal line and its geographic origins and how they migrated through historic times.
In her new book, “The Family Tree Toolkit: A Comprehensive Guide to Uncovering Your Ancestry and Researching Genealogy,” author and PBS host Kenyatta D. Berry explains how Family Tree DNA works and what makes it a better investment than the competition. Berry says she wrote this book, “For someone who doesn’t know how to get started.”
A passion for family history, Berry began doing research while she was in law school, researching her boyfriend’s family history to get their story and put it in historical context. From here she eventually found her way to 23andMe, Ancestry.com and Family Tree DNA. Berry found the biggest issue with any one service is the pool of DNA it has to pull potential matches from. “DNA testing is for someone with disposable income,” Berry said. Those who live in poverty or paycheck to paycheck won’t always spend $100 or more for a DNA test when they could use that money for food and utilities. However, the larger the pool of samples, the more precise your results become. “It changes the algorithm.” Berry said.
“DNA is just one piece of a tool kit,” Berry continued. “Genealogy, it’s the story of your family.” She goes on to discuss the importance of finding the documents that show you where you come from. Newspaper stories, official documents and even marriage licenses can lead you to an unknown relative or a long-lost one. Berry briefly describes this process on her website, kenyattaberry.com, and goes more in-depth in her book.
Berry currently co-hosts the PBS show, “Genealogy Roadshow,” which she has been doing since 2013. While living in Los Angeles, producers of the show were looking for local genealogists for the show. “They saw my passion for it.” Berry said.
She worked full time while doing the show until December 2017, five months after finishing her book. “It’s been a constant struggle,” Berry added. “I’m learning from it.”
“The Family Tree Toolkit” is now available on Amazon and through her website, kenyattaberry.com.
