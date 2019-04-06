SEBRING — Retired Air Force Technical Sgt. Gerald A. May and Elizabeth A. Baker were married at Sacred Heart Church in Springfield, Illinois on April 12, 1947. Gerald spent a year as a Prisoner of War during World War II. After the war, he became a farmer and a carpenter. Elizabeth worked as a telephone operator for Illinois Bell Telephone.
“No one that I know ever loved his wife more than him,” said Mark May, Gerald’s son.
Gerald May received the Purple Heart, as well as several other medals, for his time in the service. After the war he and Elizabeth remained in Illinois for many years where they had six children. For their 25th anniversary, Gerald built them a new house in Illinois where they lived until 2007 when they became permanent residents of Spring Lake. Before the move, the Mays were snowbirds from 1995 to 2007.
Now, at 96 years old and on the cusp of his 72nd wedding anniversary on April 12, Gerald fights a new battle: terminal cancer.
“It was his faith that helped him get through the war,” said Mark May. “It was his faith that got him through life’s struggles and it was his daily recitation of the Holy Rosary that secured his transition from this world to eternal life.”
Gerald’s family says that prayers for the couple are appreciated and welcome. Anyone wanting to reach out to them can send cards and well wishes to 204 Clubhouse Court, Sebring, FL 33876.
