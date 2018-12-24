AVON PARK – Last year the Avon Park Red Devils boys basketball team beat the Jensen Beach Falcons on their home court.
The Falcons returned the favor on Friday night beating the Red Devils by a score of 73-55.
Jensen Beach improved to 7-1, while Avon Park suffered its first loss of the season in dropping to 6-1 overall.
The Red Devils fell behind the Falcons early and though they made runs to make the game close, Jensen Beach would pull back ahead by a sizable margin.
“Every time we made a run at them,” said Avon Park Head Coach Martin O’Hora, “they would respond and open up their lead. They shot the ball exceptionally well and their guards handled the ball well.”
Jensen Beach started the game scoring the first nine points until Avon Park’s Malcolm Dewberry finally got the Red Devils on the board three minutes into the game.
The high-flying Falcons opened a a double-digit lead at 14-4 and 17-7 and finished the first quarter with an eight-point lead at 17-9.
The Red Devils fell further behind in the second quarter, by as many as eleven points, 25-14, before going on a 9-2 run, highlighted by a 3-pointer by Javariuss Smith, to finish the first half trailing the Falcons by only four points, 27-23.
Jensen Beach picked up the scoring pace in the second half, scoring nearly as many points in the third quarter as they did in the first half.
The Red Devils came out and cut Jensen Beach’s lead to three at 31-28, that would be as close as Avon Park would see to getting the lead as the Falcons went on a 10-2 run.
The run was fueled with two baskets each by Jasian Laboy and Emanuel Rogers and capped by a 3-pointer by Lavarius Hampton.
Hampton continued to be hot, converting a three-point play and another basket from beyond the arc that helped the Falcon bolster their lead to 16 points, 51-35.
In all, the Falcons scored 24 points in the third quarter to take a 51-37 lead into the final period.
The Red Devils started the fourth quarter slicing the Falcon’s lead back to single digits on a 3-pointer by Kyron Martel and a basket by Lovette.
That was quickly answered by two downtown shots by Jensen Beach’s Jermiah Denaud as part of an 8-1 run that put the Falcon’s lead back to 14 at 59-45.
The Red Devils continued to scrap as they again sliced into the Falcon’s lead, cutting it back to 10 points, 65-55, on a 3-pointer by Lovette with 4:09 left in the game.
Those were the last points that Avon Park scored as Jensen Beach shut down the Red Devil offense and scored the final eight points of the game to beat the Red Devils 73-55.
Hampton led the Falcons with a game-high 22 points. Three other Jensen Beach players hit double digits in scoring; Laboy with 14, Denaud at 13 and Da’quan Gonzales with 12. Rogers, in limited time due to foul trouble, scored 9.
Avon Park had three players that reached double digits in scoring. Lovette led the way for the Red Devils with 15 while Smith and Dewberry each finished the night with 13.
The Red Devils will next see action on Thursday when they travel to Haines City to play in the Wayne Gandy Christmas tournament.
