DUNEDIN — No one is happier to see Dunedin pitcher Tyler Vogel graduate then the Sebring baseball team.
Sebring lost to Dunedin in the state playoffs two years ago with Vogel on the mound as a youthful sophomore.
Vogel was on the mound again as a crafty senior for the Falcons in Wednesday night’s Class 6A-Region 3 quarterfinal game at Frank Tack Park.
Dunedin got solid pitching from Vogel in his six effective innings, and the Falcons took advantage of several uncharacteristic errors by Sebring to post a 6-2 win.
Sebring finished the season at 12-15 and was the District 10 runner-up.
“It’s tough to lose because this team overcame a lot of adversity all season,” said Sebring head coach Jasone DeWitt. “Their work ethic every single day at practice and for games was great and we didn’t lose because of a lack of effort. Even though we fell behind, the boys continued to battle and believe and that shows what type of individuals they are and it makes me proud to be a part of this team.”
Sebring got on the board in the top of the second inning as freshman right fielder Zach Doorlag came through with a two-out, run-scoring single to give the Blue Streaks a 1-0 lead.
Dunedin, which improved to 20-8 overall, answered in the bottom of the frame as Lake Fisher smacked a solo home run off of Sebring right-hander Blayne Huter to tie the score at 1.
The Falcons tacked on another run in the inning on a two-out base hit with a runner on third to take a 2-1 lead.
Dunedin tallied a run in the bottom of the third inning to go up 3-1.
Sebring had an excellent scoring opportunity in the top of the fourth inning with runners at first and second and two outs. But Vogel wheeled around and picked the runner off at second base to end the threat.
Dunedin took control of the game in the bottom of the inning by scoring three unearned runs with the aid of two hits, two walks and four Sebring errors to take a 6-1 lead.
Sebring refused to fold and loaded the bases with only one out in the top of the fifth inning. The Blue Streaks managed to score one run on a single to left field, but Vogel bore down and used his curveball to strike out the next two batters to keep the Falcons ahead by a score of 6-2.
Sebring threatened again in the sixth inning with the bases loaded, but Vogel struck out the next Blue Streak batter to escape the jam.
Dunedin brought in a different pitcher in the seventh inning and he sealed the victory with scoreless relief.
“Dunedin is a good team, but things just kind of snowballed in that one inning,” coach DeWitt said. “No particular reason for it. This game is funny, sometimes things bounce your way and sometimes they don’t. Blayne did a fantastic job pitching we just didn’t help him out much. Vogel has a good curveball and he did a good job of keeping us off-balance with it and his fastball. We had our chances, but there’s a reason he’s been pitching varsity for three years.”
The future is bright on the diamond with Sebring losing only four seniors.
“We had a good season and got to experience a postseason game,” said DeWitt. “We had great senior leadership and now our underclassmen have to step up and help us take the next step. We want to make the playoffs every year and with this group of young men I think we will.”
