By MARC VALERO

Staff Writer

AVON PARK — Fall decorations went up along Main Street recently thanks to the Avon Park Service Club, but were abruptly removed Tuesday morning from the lawn in front of City Hall.

The Mall decorating effort on Sept. 14 involved about 10 of the club’s 13 members. The club put up fall decorations in front of about 11 businesses and City Hall, which had a country store and pumpkin patch themed decorations.

The fact that David Flowers was dismissed Monday by council from the city manager position, instead of working until his previously agreed Oct. 18 resignation date, was a factor in the removal of the fall decorations.

Highlands News-Sun asked AP Service Club Member Wally Randall what happened to the fall decorations at City Hall?

“They came down,” Randall replied.

Why did they come down?

“They were put up with an agreement with the city manager and since the city manager is no longer there, there is no agreement,” Randall explained.

Randall was on the Avon Park City Council in the 1990s.

Randall and Flowers both served on the city council together for a couple of years.

“We both had to contend with a group of four and now there is a ‘gang of three’ as far as I am concerned,” he said.

In the 1990s there were seven members on the City Council and they had a group of four who always voted the same, no matter what, Randall said.

