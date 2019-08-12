Units from Sebring Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Wolfe Drive on Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a single story duplex. Crews made an aggressive interior attack. According to Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox, crews were able to keep the fire, which had already vented through the roof, contained to the left side of the duplex. Both families were able to evacuate prior to the fire department’s arrival. Tenants related they smelled smoke and upon entering the master bedroom they found the entire wall on fire. The American Red Cross was notified to assist the families.

