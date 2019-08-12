Units from Sebring Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on Wolfe Drive on Saturday afternoon. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from a single story duplex. Crews made an aggressive interior attack. According to Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox, crews were able to keep the fire, which had already vented through the roof, contained to the left side of the duplex. Both families were able to evacuate prior to the fire department’s arrival. Tenants related they smelled smoke and upon entering the master bedroom they found the entire wall on fire. The American Red Cross was notified to assist the families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.