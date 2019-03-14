VENUS — Where does drinking water come from? What does it mean to harvest the rain? How deep is the Floridan aquifer? Let’s find out together at Archbold Biological Station’s Learning Center for another fun-filled Family Nature Day, a free program open to children of all ages and their family members, from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 16. This is a free public event.
This Family Nature Day is focused on water conservation. Participants will discuss how Archbold uses and conserves water, play a hands-on water activity called “water wars,” and explore the nature trail near the Learning Center.
The program is being led by Judy Devenport, a nature interpreter and volunteer with Archbold’s Education Department. “Water is one of the most precious things we have. It is important that we think about how to reduce, recycle, and reuse water,” Devenport said. She says the program is partly inspired by a quote from Benjamin Franklin found in Archbold’s rock garden, “When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water.”
All children must be accompanied by an adult. Clothing should be appropriate for the forecast weather for the day and something you don’t mind getting a little wet. Hats, bug spray, sunscreen, and binoculars are suggested and cameras are optional.
Archbold Biological Station’s mission is “to build and share the scientific knowledge needed to protect the life, lands, and waters of the heart of Florida.” It is located eight miles south of Lake Placid at 123 Main Drive, Venus, FL 33960. The entrance is 1.8 miles south of State Road 70 on Old State Road 8 (County Road 17).
For more information, call 863-465-2571 during business hours or visit www.archbold-station.org.
