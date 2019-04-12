Venus — Time spent together enjoying the outdoors can build healthy relationships between each other as well as to the land. Guided nature programs at Archbold Biological Station aim to create lasting memories and a lifelong appreciation for our local natural areas.
Your family is invited to a Family Nature Day event at Archbold Biological Station on Friday, on April 19, from 9 to 11 a.m. This is a free public event. All ages are welcome, though ages seven and up are recommended.
This Family Nature Day is focused on life in the sand. Participants can learn about plant and animal adaptations, explore a sandy nature trail, and meet a live Florida pine snake.
The program is being led by Director of Education, Dustin Angell. He explains, “Sand is an important part of the ecosystem, shaping the lives of the plants and animals in the area. This program is all about getting families outside in the sand to learn those stories and have some fun.”
Angell says participants will be encouraged to get on their hands and knees as well as go barefoot for part of the program.
All children must be accompanied by an adult. Clothing should be appropriate for the forecast weather for the day and something you don’t mind getting a little dirty. Hats, bug spray, sunscreen, and binoculars are suggested and cameras are optional.
Archbold Biological Station’s mission is “to build and share the scientific knowledge needed to protect the life, lands, and waters of the heart of Florida.” It is located 8 miles south of Lake Placid at 123 Main Drive, Venus, FL 33960. The entrance is 1.8 miles south of SR 70 on Old SR 8 (CR17).
For more information call 863-465-2571 during business hours or visit us at www.archbold-station.org.
