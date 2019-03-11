SEBRING — As thousands of people pour into town for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts, the party starts rocking on Tuesday as race car transport trucks bring some of the world’s fastest race cars and their drivers to Circle Park to meet fans face to face.
“The IMSA 12 Hour Fan Fest is a unique opportunity for fans to get a taste of what’s to come at Sebring next weekend at the 12 Hour race,” said Emily Nash, senior manager of track marketing and promotions. “The event kicks off by welcoming the teams to town with the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Transporter Parade.
“There is something for everyone — not just sports car fans, but fans of fun,” Nash said. “IMSA loves giving fans the chance to get up close and personal to the cars and the stars of the show — and the 67th annual 12 Hours of Sebring is going to be a special one.
“The CRA is excited to host the 2nd Annual 12 Hour Fan Fest in beautiful Downtown Sebring to celebrate the kickoff to Race Week,” said Kristie Vazquez, executive director of the CRA. “This is an opportunity for the CRA to showcase our revitalization efforts in the district, and attract additional traffic downtown to capitalize on the economic opportunity present with the plethora of race fans that flock to Sebring for our famed race.”
“Fan Fest is fast becoming one of the premier events during Race Week!” Sebring Mayor John Shoop said. “If you haven’t ever been to a transporter parade before, you will absolutely be blown away. Fan Fest is a family event that has something for everyone from the parade to pine car derby races and food trucks.”
The 2nd Annual IMSA 12 Hour Fan Fest starts at 5 p.m. with food trucks, live music from The Shannon Reed Band and a mounting anticipation of the parade of transport trucks beginning at 6 p.m.
While waiting on the rock stars of the road, participants can watch future race car drivers and enthusiasts build their own pinewood derby cars, starting at 5 p.m. Youth will build their race cars in just one hour in a pit area that has all the tools needed to transform their cars into respectable wooden race cars. The competition is for ages 8-18 and is divided into three groups — junior, intermediate and senior. Race heats begin at 6:30 p.m., after the transport parade.
“We have only five spots remaining in our senior division, which is for kids ages 14-18,” Vazquez said. “We are almost sold out.”
The parade of transport trucks begins at 6 p.m. at the intersection of North Ridgewood Drive and the Sebring Parkway. The procession heads south on North Ridgewood Drive to Circle Drive. It will continue around Circle Drive to South Commerce Avenue, following South Commerce Avenue to the Sebring Parkway.
Several of the world’s fastest and most technologically advanced race cars from the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be on display at the event for fans to observe up close, IMSA said.
“The drivers do an autograph session for their fans,” Vazquez said. “This is really cool, because it’s the only time fans can interact with drivers and see these cars for free! You can see the cars and meet the stars of the 12 Hours without having to purchase a ticket to the race.”
Some of the drivers competing in the 12 Hours of Sebring will be on stage for a question and answer session for fans, Vazquez said. The drivers will also ask a few Sebring trivia questions, and fans can win a ticket to the race for answering questions correctly. “It’s one free ticket per correct answer or person,” Vazquez said.
“The fans at Sebring are some of the most dedicated fans we see on the IMSA circuit, and I can’t wait to be at Fan Fest to meet them,” Zach Robichon, driver of the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, said.
“I’ve won at Sebring in the Porsche GT3 Cup series in the past, but this will be my first time racing in the 12 Hours of Sebring. With my co-driver, Scott Hargrove, and the whole Pfaff Motorsports team [which is from Canada], we are ready to put on a show this year and hopefully come home with a win for the Canada boys,” Robichon said.
“This event offers the unique opportunity for families to come downtown to see the cars and meet the stars of our legendary race for free!” Vazquez said. “We are grateful for our partnership with Sebring International Raceway, International Motor Sports Association, UF/IFAS, and 4H to make this event such a success for our community.”
“Kristie Vazquez and the people from IMSA have put together a fantastic line up next Tuesday,” Shoop said. “We applaud their efforts in bringing race excitement to downtown Sebring!”
One of the best times of the year for the community of Sebring and surrounding area. It presents an opportunity to see unique racing machines up close and personal.
