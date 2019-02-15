LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler taught Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce members tactics for surviving an active shooter situation at its Wednesday luncheon at the Genesis Center.
Fansler’s talk drew a large crowd to the chamber luncheon; 106 people attended, and some people drove from as far away as Avon Park.
“I was impressed with the turnout, especially considering the weather,” Marti Capodiferro, office administrator for the chamber, said. The fact that he did the talk on active shooter scenarios after the SunTrust tragedy was probably a big draw, she said.
“It was very timely,” Capodiferro said.
Fansler told the crowd they should always be aware of their surrounding to avoid a possible shooter scenario. He then reminded them they couldn’t know what was going on if they had their heads down examining their electronic devices. Check your cell phone when you are in a safe place with the doors locked, he said.
When faced with an active shooter situation, victims have three main choices — run, hide or fight. In order to safely evacuate, people should be aware of the exits in a building and have a plan of where to escape.
“If it is safe to do so for yourself and those in your care, the first course of action that should be taken is to run out of the building and far away until you are in a safe location,” he said.
Fansler encouraged people to leave their personal belonging behind. Also avoid escalators and elevators, because the shooter may turn off power and you might be trapped, he said. If you choose to run and others wish to stay, don’t waste time trying to convince them to go with you. Everyone has a choice to make, and others may choose to hide.
Flee to safety before calling 911, Fansler said. He reminded attendees the 911 operator may ask them many questions, and it is important to answer them honestly.
People who choose to hide should silence their cell phones and electronic devices.
“The last thing you need is to have your phone ring, ding or buzz when the shooter passes by,” Fansler said. “Remind others who may be hiding with you to do the same.”
Fansler provided detailed guidance for people who chose to hide. The first step is to lock the doors. Afterward, people should barricade the doors with heavy furniture, close, cover and lock windows and turn off lights.
“Hide along the wall closest to the exit but out of the view from the hallway,” he said. This allows for an ambush of the shooter and for possible escape if the shooter enters the room, he said.
“If you are going to attack a person with a weapon, you have to be 100 percent committed,” he said. “You can not charge them and change your mind. Have a plan before you attack. If there are other like-minded folks around you who are prepared to fight, go at the shooter in numbers and with a plan.
“When neither running nor hiding is a safe option, as a last resort when confronted by the shooter, adults in immediate danger should consider trying to disrupt or incapacitate the shooter by using aggressive force and items in their environment, such as fire extinguishers and chairs,” Fansler said.
Businesses should hold training sessions to help their employees practice for active shooter situations.
“It is the responsible, law-abiding citizens who obtained a concealed carry weapons (CCW) permit and trains with the weapon of choice that will stop an active shooter before law enforcement can arrive,” he said.
Fansler encouraged people who were capable of actually pulling the trigger to consider taking the CCW course. However, he cautioned people who would not be able to actually shoot someone to refrain from carrying a gun. In this type of scenario another gun could end up in the hands of the shooter.
When law enforcement arrives, they are there to stop the threat, not console and comfort people, Fansler said.
“Officers will shout commands and may push individuals to the ground for their safety,” he said. “Don’t be offended!”
In the first wave, officers will be pointing guns and having everyone hold their hands up, Fansler said. Show officers that you have no weapons or any other items in your hands, and comply with their requests. Show them that you are not a threat, he said.
“Immediately raise your hands and spread your fingers,” Fansler said. “Avoid making quick movements towards officers such as holding onto them for safety. Avoid pointing, screaming and yelling. Do not stop to ask officers for help or direction when evacuating; just proceed in the direction from which officers are entering the premises.”
Officers will want to know the location of the shooter, the number of shooters and what type of weapons the shooter has. They will also want information about victims. “The first officers to arrive to the scene will not stop to help injured persons,” Fansler said.
After the first wave stops the threat, the second wave will enter the scene to treat people with any medical problems. “Expect rescue teams comprised of additional officers and emergency medical personnel to follow the initial officers,” Fansler said.
Fansler told participants the Lake Placid Police Department will provide active shooter training as needed. In addition, the department provides self defense classes for women and first aid and CPR classes.
After the training had ended, Fansler invited the audience to ask questions. One woman asked, “Do you shoot to kill or injure?”
“We always shoot to stop the threat. An injured person may continue shooting,” he said.
For more information about active shooter training course or self defense courses, call the LPPD at 863-699-3757.
