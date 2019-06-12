Beautique sponsored its third annual Fashion Show and Empowerment Dinner on Saturday, June 8 at the Sun ‘N Lake Community Center. This was a very important fundraising evening which supports the efforts of the National Brain Tumor Society.
Guests were welcomed by Angel Wiggins. “Women are so much like beautiful butterflies. You watch them open up and bloom.”
A diagnosis of a brain tumor is not only devastating and life threatening for the patient but for family and friends as well. Celia Paige has experienced the pain, damage, hopelessness and the fear of possibly losing a child to this horrifying disease.
“My daughter Niki Mackey, who is now 31, was diagnosed with a brain tumor seven years ago”, said Paige. “At that time she was a graduate student, a wife and a mother to a young child. She has since undergone several surgeries. She is doing very well right now. The tumor is inoperable, but has been stabilized and is not growing.”
According to the Beautique website (www.beyoutifulfashionshow.com), “The National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS) unrelentingly invests in, mobilizes and unites our community to discover a cure, deliver effective treatment and advocate for patients and care partners.”
Celia and Niki are called “Brain Tumor Warriors.” This term is given to anyone who is fighting a brain tumor, whether it is the person, a caregiver, loved one or friend.
“Our goal here today is to bring awareness for brain tumors and to work to find a cure through brain tumor research,” said Paige.
Here are some facts from the National Brain Tumor Society:
688,096 Americans are living with a brain tumor (550,042 are benign; 138,054 are malignant). The average survival rate for malignant tumors is 34.4%. There are more than 120 different types of brain tumors. In the last 20 years, 78 investigational brain tumor drugs have entered the clinical trial process. 75 have failed.
The fashion show began showcasing lovely fashions modeled by ladies of all ages. The fashions were from ‘Newly Inspired You’ by Shantel Gilmore.
“These outfits are soft, comfortable, stylish and affordable,” said Gilmore.
Two of the models, Matrina Johnson (Inspire 2 Care Home Services) and Tanya Marie (Highlands Little Theatre), agreed that the fashions were great and fun to wear.
A number of Vendor Spotlights focused on partners for the event. Beautique, Cute on a Dime Accessories, Divine Lifestyle Travel, EatWell Exchange, Inc., Newly Inspired You, Ronalia’s Sweets and More all had tables at the event. A buffet was catered by Top Choice Catering.
The keynote speaker was Tammy Green-Nelson. She is a three-time cancer survivor. Her life experiences have given her a special type of wisdom, knowledge and understanding that she shared with attendees. She is a motivational speaker, life coach and CEO of several successful companies.
Many different activities took place throughout the evening focused on the empowerment of women in today’s society and being the best you can be. Niki Mackey is a beautiful example for all young women to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.