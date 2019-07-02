An older male reader recently made unfavorable observations concerning some of the trends in current distaff fashion, notably tattoos and body piercings. A young or perhaps not so young woman took serious umbrage with his opinions.
An observation concerning fashion and pop culture. What is hip today is passé tomorrow and laughable the day after. The big-hair, glitter splattered look of the '80s was superseded by the '90s grunge aesthetic of purposeful sloppiness, both now illicit a smirk. Looking back at photos of the '60s hippy and '70s disco fashion is outright laughable and somewhat painful.
Some looks are timeless, most are not. Some music holds up over time Beethoven, Bach, Mozart; most does not.
So, you get your multiple tattoos, piercings, dye your hair purple et al but be advised five or 10 years down the road you will look back at yourself and think “Ouch. What was I thinking?”
Harold Day
Lake Placid
