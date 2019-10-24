By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — The father in a months-old murder case has raised the reward again for information leading to his son’s killer.
Calvin Brown Sr., long-haul trucker, said Wednesday that Crime Stoppers currently has a $5,000 reward out for tips leading to an arrest in the April 23 shooting death of 29-year-old Calvin Brown Jr.
“I’m going to match that,” Brown Sr. said, for a total of $10,000 reward.
He’s hoping it will encourage someone who knows enough about the case to lead police to the murderer.
In May, Brown Sr. increased the original reward by $3,000 for anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest.
“We had a couple of tips come in through Crime Stoppers,” Brown Sr. said. “Nothing that would end in an arrest.”
Since then, Brown Sr. said, he’s raised another $2,000 to add to the reward.
“We will post this on [social media] and other places where I know people will see it,” Brown Sr. said.
Brown Sr. wanted to get his son trained as a trucker, and said Brown Jr. had expressed an interest in getting a steady job as a trucker and becoming a steady father to his own two children.
“A changed mind is the strongest thing you could ever have,” Brown Sr. said back in May.
Brown Jr. was released from prison on March 1, an early release from a July 2017 four-year sentence for selling and manufacturing marijuana, fleeing law enforcement and driving with a knowingly suspended license.
When Brown Jr. was shot at about 10:55 p.m. April 23 near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Lemon Avenue, and pronounced dead en route to Highlands Regional Medical Center, Brown Sr. first worried that his son had gone there to do something illegal.
However, the next morning, Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart reported that Brown Jr. was possibly visiting a girlfriend in the area, not doing anything illegal.
Brown Sr. said his son knew the errors of his past mistakes.
“He was ready to make a change in his life,” Brown Sr. said last May. “It was one day too late.”
Brown Sr. will be on the road until Thanksgiving, but has left tip gathering in the hands of Crime Stoppers, in hopes someone will provide new information.
“I’m not going to give up. Somebody’s going to come forward,” Brown Sr. said. “The money means nothing to me. I just want justice for my son.”
Hart has asked anyone with information to call Detective Stephen Williams at Sebring Police Department, 863-471-5108.
People can supply anonymous tips through Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-866-226-8477, and may qualify for a cash reward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.